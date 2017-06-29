BRIEF-Conagra qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.37​

2 分钟阅读
June 29 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:
* Conagra Brands' transformation continues with solid end to strong fiscal 2017
* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.36
* Conagra Brands Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 net sales $1,861.7 million versus $2,053.0 million
* Conagra Brands Inc - in Q4, net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment decreased 5% to $640 million
* Conagra Brands Inc - in Q4, net sales for foodservice segment decreased 5% to $267 million
* Conagra Brands Inc - board has authorized an additional $1 billion of share repurchases
* Conagra Brands Inc - in Q4, company reached its fiscal 2017 target of repurchasing $1 billion of common stock
* Says company is reiterating its three-year fiscal 2020 financial algorithm, which uses fiscal 2017 as the base year
* Sees fiscal 2018 reported net sales growth in the range of down 2 percent to flat
* Conagra Brands Inc - sees adjusted gross margin of approximately 32% for full fiscal year 2020
* Sees fiscal 2018 organic net sales growth in the range of down 2% to flat
* Conagra Brands Inc - sees adjusted operating margin of approximately 16.5% for full fiscal year 2020
* Sees 2018 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in the range of $1.84 to $1.89
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $1.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conagra Brands Inc - sees adjusted operating margin in range of 15.9% to 16.3% for fiscal 2018
