FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Concho Resources posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.45
频道
专题
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
半岛局势
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
时事要闻
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
深度分析
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月31日 / 晚上8点57分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Concho Resources posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.45

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 loss per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects production to average approximately 200 mboepd to 204 mboepd, with a 62 pct oil mix, in the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Concho Resources Inc - ‍crude oil production for Q3 of 2017 totaled 119.6 thousand barrels per day (mbopd), an increase of approximately 31 pct from Q3 of 2016​

* Concho Resources - for Q4, co expects oil & natural gas production expense to be at high end of the guidance range of $5.50 per boe to $6.00 per boe‍​

* Production for Q3 averaged 193.2 thousand boe per day (mboepd), an increase of about 26 pct from the third quarter of 2016‍​

* Qtrly total operating revenues $627 million versus $430 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below