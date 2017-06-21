BRIEF-Concordia International provides update on development of long-term growth strategy

June 21 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:

* Concordia International Corp. provides update on development of long-term growth strategy

* Says company intends to communicate its details with stakeholders in second half of 2017

* Concordia International Corp - company's development of a "long-term growth" strategy is nearing completion

* Concordia International Corp - company has engaged perella weinberg partners lp to provide financial advisory services

* Concordia International - financial advisory services may include, but are not limited to, helping co explore, evaluate potential transactional alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: