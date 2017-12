Dec 15 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍DETERMINED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $37.5 MILLION OF INTEREST DUE DEC 15 ON 9.5% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES​

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP - ‍EXPECTED THAT FOREGOING INTEREST PAYMENT WILL BE ADDRESSED AS PART OF ANY RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION​