Oct 5 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces refinancing of three new investment platform hotels

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc says ‍new mortgage loan has an effective fixed rate of 4.44% and matures in five years with two one-year extension options​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)