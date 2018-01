Jan 10 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 REVPAR GROWTH FOR 13 NEW INVESTMENT PLATFORM HOTELS OWNED AS OF 12.31.2017 OF 3.0% TO 4.5%

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 DILUTED AFFO/COMMON SHARE AND PARTNERSHIP UNIT FOR 17-HOTEL PORTFOLIO $1.13 TO $1.19

* CONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST SEES 2018 HOTEL REVENUE FOR 17-HOTEL PORTFOLIO OF $74.0 MILLION TO $75.4 MILLION