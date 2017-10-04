BRIEF-Conduent - Co terminated legacy deferred compensation plans

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc
* Conduent - on September 29, co terminated legacy deferred compensation plans and company owned life insurance which held plans’ investment
* Conduent Inc - will record approximately $19 million in tax expense on transaction
* Conduent says will make payments to plan participants of approximately $15 million in 2017 and approximately $101 million in 2018 - SEC filing
* Conduent- because plans were overfunded, about $25 million in cash on co’s balance sheet that was unavailable for use to become available by end of 2018
* Conduent Inc - tax expense to have an approximately 9 cent impact on GAAP earnings per share, for company's Q3 and full year results