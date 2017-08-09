FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Conduent reports Q2 loss per share $0.03
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 上午11点29分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Conduent reports Q2 loss per share $0.03

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc

* Conduent Inc - second quarter 2017 revenues were $1,496 million, down 7% compared to Q2 2016 - sec filing‍​

* Conduent Inc - headcount of approximately 89,000 as of June 30, 2017 compared with approximately 96,000 as of December 31, 2016

* ‍conduent Inc - expect to meet $430 million of cumulative strategic transformation savings targets by end of FY 2017 ​

* Conduent Inc qtrly loss per share $0.03; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.16 ‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conduent Inc - ‍reaffirming revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow guidance ranges for fy 2017​‍​

* Conduent Inc - "Made solid progress in stabilizing our other segment and still expect this segment to be break-even by mid-2018"‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below