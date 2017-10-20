FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution
2017年10月20日

BRIEF-Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cone Midstream Partners Lp-

* Cone Midstream increases quarterly cash distribution and announces pending conversion of subordinated units to common units

* Cone Midstream Partners-‍board of its general partner, Cone Midstream Gp Llc, declared cash distribution of $0.3025 per unit with respect to Q3 of 2017​

* Cone Midstream Partners Lp - new ‍distribution, which equates to an annual rate of $1.21 per unit, represents an increase of 3.5% over prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

