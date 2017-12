Dec 19 (Reuters) - Confo Therapeutics:

* CONFO THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE

* CONFO THERAPEUTICS-UNDER TERMS ROCHE GAINS RIGHTS TO COMPOUNDS RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION, WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING

* CONFO THERAPEUTICS-ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO EUR 81.5 MILLION OF PAYMENTS FOR CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES