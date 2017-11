Nov 22 (Reuters) - Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd

* Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd qtrly ‍loss per share $7.86​

* Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd - ‍Q3 2017 revenue, net of royalties, increased to $55.9 million from $31.7 million​

* Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd - ‍Q3 2017 production increased 29% to 12,812 bbl/d​