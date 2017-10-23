FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conn's Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc

* Conn’s Inc provides business update post Hurricane Harvey and third quarter guidance

* Conn’s Inc - ‍same store sales during Aug, Sept affected by approximately 100 lost selling days and reduced traffic associated with Hurricane Harvey​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍finance charges and other revenues for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 are expected to be between $80 million and $83 million​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍company expects same store sales for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 to be down 5.0 pct to 9.0 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 company anticipates retail gross margin to be between 39.0 pct and 39.5 pct​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍SG&A expenses for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 will include approximately $1.5 million of one-time hurricane related costs​

* Conn’s Inc - ‍provision for bad debts for Q3 of fiscal year 2018 is expected to be between $56.0 million and $61.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
