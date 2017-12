BRIEF-Conn's Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.05

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Conn’s Inc:

* CONN‘S, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES ‍CHANGE IN SAME STORE SALES DOWN MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018​

* SEES ‍Q4 PROVISION FOR BAD DEBTS BETWEEN $55.0 MILLION AND $59.5 MILLION​

* - FOR Q4 OF FISCAL 2018, SEES RETAIL GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 39.0% AND 39.5% OF TOTAL RETAIL NET SALES

* SEES ‍Q4 FINANCE CHARGES AND OTHER REVENUES BETWEEN $86.0 MILLION AND $90.0 MILLION​

* - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $373.2 MILLION VERSUS $376.8 MILLION