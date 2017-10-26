FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says committed to returns-focused strategy regardless of oil price
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 下午5点08分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says committed to returns-focused strategy regardless of oil price

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips

* Says committed to returns-focused strategy regardless of commodity price improvement

* Says plans to exceed original oil production forecast despite capital budget cut

* Says no water-borne oil exports from United States in third quarter

* Says ‘quite possible’ might see quarterly distribution from Australia Pacific LNG joint venture in fourth quarter

* Says does plan to start cutting stake in Cenovus Energy Inc after lock-up period ends in November

* Says currently producing more than 30,000 barrels/day of oil in Libya

* Says all gas from Australia Pacific LNG that’s not sold domestically is under long-term contracts to customers in China and Japan

* Says some Australia Pacific LNG customers exercised right to not take up to 10 percent of contracted cargos, making some LNG available for spot sale in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below