BRIEF-ConocoPhillips targets ‍debt reduction to $15 bln in 2019​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips:
* ConocoPhillips analyst and investor meeting to outline 2018-2020 operating plan; creating value with disciplined, returns-focused strategy
* ConocoPhillips - targets debt reduction to $15 billion in 2019
* ConocoPhillips - three-year operating plan averages annual capital expenditures of $5.5 billion
* ConocoPhillips-extending $1.5 billion per year of share buybacks for additional year through 2020, resulting in total 2017-2020 share buybacks of $7.5 billion
* ConocoPhillips - sees sustaining capital $3.5 billion in 2018
* ConocoPhillips - set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 5-to-15 percent by 2030
* ConocoPhillips - sees 2018 exploration capital spend $0.3 billion
* ConocoPhillips-2017-2020 share buybacks of $7.5 billion, debt reduction to $15 billion to represent a 20% decrease in debt-adjusted share count by year-end 2020