2017年10月6日 / 中午12点29分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Consistent efficacy and safety profile observed in new analyses of OASIS-1 phase 3 study of omadacycline in patients with difficult to treat comorbid conditions

* Paratek - ‍in mITT analysis population, omadacycline achieved primary efficacy endpoint of statistical non-inferiority versus linezolid​

* Paratek pharmaceuticals - ‍omadacycline was safe and generally well tolerated in patients with chronic kidney disease​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

