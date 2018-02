Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consol Coal Resources LP:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* SEES ‍2018 COAL SALES VOLUMES - 6.55-6.80 MILLION TONS​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $78.8 MILLION VERSUS $84.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $‍0.42​

* SEES ‍2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON - $45.75-$47.50​

* SEES ‍2018 CASH COST OF COAL SOLD PER TON- $29.50-$30.75​

* SEES ‍2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES - $31-$36 MILLION​

* SEES ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA - $90-$110 MILLION​

* QTRLY COAL PRODUCTION AND COAL SALES OF 1.6 MILLION TONS VERSUS 1.8 MILLION TONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $79.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S