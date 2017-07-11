FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Consol Energy announces filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off
2017年7月11日 / 上午11点14分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Consol Energy announces filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc:

* Consol Energy- filing of form 10 registration statement for spin-off of pennsylvania mining operations, other coal assets‍​

* Consol Energy- remains committed to separating its coal and gas businesses and expects to be in a position to complete separation as early as 2017​‍​

* Consol Energy Inc - form 10 also contemplates that the coal business will operate under the name Consol Energy Inc. After the spin-off‍​

* Consol Energy - effective August 2, 2017, David Khani will serve as CFO of coal business, Don Rush to assume role of EVP and CFO of co

* Consol Energy Inc - after separation, Nick Deiuliis to serve as president and CEO of E&P business, Don Rush to serve as EVP and CFO of E&P business

* Consol Energy Inc - Jimmy Brock has been appointed as chief executive officer of coal business and Katharine Fredriksen as president of coal business

* Consol Energy Inc - form 10 also contemplates that E&P company will operate under a new name that will be announced at a later date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

