BRIEF-Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 上午10点52分

BRIEF-Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses

2 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc

* Consol Energy board of directors gives final approval to separation of the coal and E&P businesses; board authorizes increase to share repurchase program

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍board approved an increase in aggregate amount of repurchase plan to $450 million​

* Consol Energy - stockholders to get one share of common stock of Coalco for every 8 shares of Consol stock held as of close of business on Nov. 15​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍in connection with distribution, Consol Energy will change its name to CNX Resources Corporation​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍Consol Energy will retain its ticker symbol “CNX” on New York Stock Exchange​

* Consol Energy - ‍Consol Mining Corporation to change name to Consol Energy Inc, and stock will trade on NYSE under ticker symbol “CEIX”​

* Consol Energy Inc - ‍CNX Coal Resources LP will change its name to Consol Coal Resources LP​

* Consol Energy - ‍CNX Coal Resources to change NYSE ticker symbol to “CCR” from “CNXC”, and common units will continue to be listed on NYSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
