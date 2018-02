BRIEF-Consol Energy Q4 Loss Per Share $1.04

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Consol Energy Inc:

* CONSOL ENERGY ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCL. 100% PAMC) $125 MILLION -$145 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $352.3 MILLION VERSUS $378.4 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.04

* SEES 2018 COAL SALES VOLUMES (100% PAMC) 26.2 MILLION TONS -27.2 MILLION TONS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA(INCL. 100% PAMC) $330 MILLION-$410 MILLION

* CONSOL ENERGY - ‍IN QUARTER RECOGNIZED A ONE-TIME NON-CASH EXPENSE OF ABOUT $59 MILLION PRIMARILY DUE TO REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET AT LOWER RATE​

* QTRLY COAL PRODUCTION AND COAL SALES OF 6.2 MILLION TONS VERSUS 7.1 MILLION TONS

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON SOLD $45.75 - $47.50

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $344.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S