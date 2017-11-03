FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Consolidated Communications elects former CEO as non-executive chairman of board
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 下午12点47分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications elects former CEO as non-executive chairman of board

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

* Consolidated Communications - ‍on Oct. 30, board elected, effective as of Jan. 1, 2018, former CEO Robert J. Currey to non-executive position of chairman of board​

* Consolidated Communications - ‍effective as of effective date, Currey will transition from his role to non-executive chairman of board​ - SEC filing

* Consolidated communications- as non-executive chairman of board, Currey will continue service as director but will no longer be officer or employee of co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below