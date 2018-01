Jan 8 (Reuters) - Consolidated Edison Inc:

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC - CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN EXTENSION AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 8, 2018‍​

* CONSOLIDATED EDISON SAYS AGREEMENT EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE UNDER $2.25 BILLION CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 7, 2016, TO DECEMBER 7, 2022​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Ff78SS) Further company coverage: