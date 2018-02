Feb 7 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co:

* REPORTS REVENUE OF $91.4 MILLION AND EARNINGS OF $7.53 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.42

* Q4 REVENUE $17.5 MILLION VERSUS $27.6 MILLION

* Q4 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) $7.25 - $8.25‍​