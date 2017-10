Oct 18 (Reuters) - Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co

* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports third quarter 2017 earnings of $0.18 per share and announces land pipeline reaches $146 million or 72% of land holdings

* Q3 revenue $12.4 million versus $12.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: