BRIEF-Consortium Of Air Liquide, AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals, Enerkem And Port Of Rotterdam Sign Project Development Agreement

Feb 16 (Reuters) - AKZO NOBEL NV:

* PARTNERS AGREE ON INITIAL FUNDING TO KICK OFF WASTE-TO-CHEMISTRY PROJECT IN ROTTERDAM

* ‍INITIAL INVESTMENTS COVERING DETAILED ENGINEERING, SETUP UP OF A DEDICATED JOINT VENTURE AND COMPLETING PERMITTING PROCESS, WILL BE WORTH EUR 9 MLN​‍​

* CONSORTIUM OF AIR LIQUIDE, AKZONOBEL SPECIALTY CHEMICALS, ENERKEM AND PORT OF ROTTERDAM SIGNED PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

* ‍CONSORTIUM AIMS TO TAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION (FID) FOR ESTIMATED EUR 200-MLN PROJECT LATER IN 2018​ Source text: bit.ly/2F7Q1mr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)