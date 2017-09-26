FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constantin Medien says legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月26日 / 晚上9点42分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Constantin Medien says legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Constantin Medien Ag -

* Legal disputes in Switzerland with Highlight Communications AG are terminated within the scope of an overall solution. Constantin Medien will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Co

* Constantin Medien AG will not take proceedings against register entry of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG

* To terminate all legal disputes at Swiss courts with affiliated co Highlight Communications AG

* Supervisory board of Constantin Medien AG has approved the termination of these legal disputes with Highlight Communications AG

* Highlight Communications AG has agreed to reverse foundation structures installed as means of defense against hostile takeovers

* No further legal proceedings are taken against execution of capital increase at Highlight Communications AG resolved in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

