BRIEF-Constellation Brands plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019
2017年10月5日 / 下午4点02分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Constellation Brands plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc

* Earthquakes in Mexico did not have an impact on production operations there - CEO on Conf call

* Plans to increase capacity at Nava Brewery by end of calendar year - Conf call

* Plans to nationally launch Corona Premier beginning in fiscal 2019 - Conf call

* Spirits portfolio posted net sales growth of 2 percent for the quarter, driven primarily by High West Whiskey -Conf call

* Continues to expect FY 18 wine and spirits reported net sales to decrease in the range of 4 percent to 6 percent - Conf call Further company coverage:

