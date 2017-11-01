FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes
2017年11月1日 / 凌晨1点07分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Constellation Brands prices offering of senior notes

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* Constellation brands prices offering of senior notes

* Constellation brands inc - announced today that it priced public offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes​

* Constellation brands - ‍priced offering of $600 million of 2.000% senior notes due 2019 for public offering price of 99.860% of principal amount 2019 notes​

* Constellation brands inc - ‍priced $700 million of 2.250% senior notes due 2020 for a public offering price of 99.804% of principal amount of 2020 notes​

* Constellation brands-p‍riced public offering of $700 million of 2.65% notes due 2022 for public offering price of 99.582% of principal amount of 2022 notes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

