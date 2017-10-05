FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellation Brands qtrly reported share of $2.48
2017年10月5日 / 中午12点11分 / 13 天前

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc:

* Constellation Brands reports second quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Achieves qtrly reported basis EPS of $2.48 and qtrly comparable basis EPS of $2.47‍​

* Increases FY18 EPS guidance

* Affirms fiscal 2018 operating cash flow target of approximately $2.0 billion‍​

* Increases fiscal 2018 reported basis EPS outlook to $7.90 - $8.05 ‍​

* Increases fiscal 2018 comparable basis EPS outlook to $8.25 - $8.40‍​

* Constellation Brands Inc qtrly reported net sales $2,085 million, up 3 pct‍​

* For fiscal 2018 the beer business continues to target net sales growth in the range of 9 - 11 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.16, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $8.18, revenue view $7.62 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fiscal 2018, beer business continues to target net sales growth in the range of 9 - 11 percent

* Sees for fiscal 2018 capital expenditures of $1.175 billion to $1.275 billion

* For fiscal 2018 for the wine and spirits business, co continues to expect net sales to decrease in the range of 4 - 6 percent

* For fiscal 2018 for the wine and spirits business, co continues to expect operating income to be flat

* For 2018, operating income growth now targeted in range of 17 - 19 percent for beer business Source text: (bit.ly/2y1SKMJ) Further company coverage:

