Feb 14 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc:

* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.63

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.59

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 22 PERCENT TO $688 MILLION