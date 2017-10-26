FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Constellium reports Q3 revenue of 1.3 bln euros
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 早上6点27分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Constellium reports Q3 revenue of 1.3 bln euros

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Constellium Nv

* Constellium reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue EUR 1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view EUR 1.36 billion

* Qtrly ‍revenue of EUR 1.3 billion, up 7% compared to q3 2016 on higher aluminium prices​

* Qtrly ‍net income of EUR 21 million compared to EUR 15 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly shipments of 374 thousand metric tons, down 1% compared to Q3 2016; automotive shipments up 32% compared to Q3 2016‍​

* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA of EUR 111 million, up 15% from Q3 2016; YTD 2017 adjusted EBITDA up 12% from YTD 2016

* Updating guidance for adjusted EBITDA growth in 2017 to around 13%

* Continue to expect adjusted EBITDA growth in high single digits annually for next 3 years, leading to over EUR 500 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2020

* Capital expenditures are on track to meet company’s previous guidance of EUR 275 million for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

