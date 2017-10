Sept 15 (Reuters) - Contentguard Holdings Inc​:

* ‍contentguard Holdings - co entered patent license agreement with Walt Disney Company effective September 13 - sec filing​

* Contentguard Holdings Inc​ - Licensing agreement provides Disney right to use co’s digital rights management technology

* Contentguard Holdings Inc - additional terms of licensing agreement are not being disclosed Source text (bit.ly/2f0PiXR)