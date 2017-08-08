FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Continental Resources Q2 loss per share $0.17
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点23分 / 5 天内

BRIEF-Continental Resources Q2 loss per share $0.17

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc

* Continental resources reports second quarter 2017 results and updates full-year guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 annual production 230,000 to 240,000​ boe per day

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 exit rate production 260,000 to 275,000​ boe per day

* Continental resources inc - ‍sees fy2017 capital expenditures, non-acquisition, $1.75 to $1.95 billion​

* Continental resources - ‍q2 2017 total production totaled 226,213 boe per day versus 219,323​ boe per day last year

* Continental resources inc - ‍"for q3 we are projecting production to be 58% oil as additional bakken and springer wells are completed"​

* Continental resources - ‍reduced 2017 guidance for production expense/boe, now expected to be in a range of $3.50 to $3.90 per boe for year​

* Continental resources inc - ‍also reduced its g&a guidance for 2017; total g&a expense is expected to be $1.85 to $2.35 per boe for 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

