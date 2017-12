Dec 18 (Reuters) - Contrarian Capital Management Llc:

* CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 7.5 PCT STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF DEC 6 - SEC FILING

* CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ACQUIRED THE SHARES BECAUSE IT BELIEVED THAT SHARES WERE "UNDERVALUED" & REPRESENTED AN "ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY" Source: (bit.ly/2kg7Gix)