BRIEF-Conzzeta: partial production and delivery suspension at FoamPartner

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CONZZETA AG

* EQS-ADHOC: CONZZETA: QUALITATIVELY DEFICIENT RAW MATERIAL DELIVERY - PARTIAL PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY SUSPENSION AT FOAMPARTNER

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT BASF‘S DEFICIENT RAW MATERIAL DELIVERIES ALSO AFFECT THEIR FOAMPARTNER BUSINESS UNIT​

* ‍PRODUCTION AND DELIVERY WAS SUSPENDED AT WOLFHAUSEN SITE ON 6 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍FINANCIAL IMPACT CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED, BUT SHOULD BE LARGELY COVERED BY SUPPLIER OR BY EXISTING INSURANCE POLICIES​

‍COMPLETE RESUMPTION OF PRODUCTION IS PLANNED IN NEXT DAYS​