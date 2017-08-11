FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 天前
BRIEF-Conzzeta sees 2017 growth above last year, improved 7.5% EBIT margin
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年8月11日 / 凌晨5点10分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Conzzeta sees 2017 growth above last year, improved 7.5% EBIT margin

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Conzzeta Ag

* Says in the first half of 2017, the conzzeta group generated net revenue of chf 625.9 million

* Says the operating result increased by 46.5% to chf 38.3 million, with an ebit margin of 5.8% (previous year: 4.8%)

* Says group result amounted to chf 30.0 million, a rise of 44.0% on the previous year's level

* Says net revenue at stable foreign exchange rates and considering changes in the scope of consolidation was 11.1% higher than in 2016

* Says 2017 so far matches expectations, while sheet metal processing segment is better than expected

* Says expects growth for 2017 above the previous year as well as a disproportionate increase of the operating result with an improved ebit margin of around 7.5% Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below