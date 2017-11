BRIEF-Cooper-Standard Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $1.32

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc

* Cooper Standard reports third quarter results; raises sales guidance, affirms midpoint for full-year adjusted EBITDA margin

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.11

* Q3 earnings per share $1.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $869 million versus i/b/e/s view $844.1 million

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc - sees fy 2017 ‍sales of $3.58 billion - $3.61 billion​

* Fy2017 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc sees ‍full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4 pct - 12.6 pct​