Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $751.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 SALES FELL 3.4 PERCENT TO $757 MILLION

* ‍2017 RESULTS INCLUDE $68 MILLION OF DISCRETE TAX ITEMS RECORDED IN Q4​

* SEES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN NEAR LOW END OF 9 TO 11 PERCENT RANGE​

* QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED UNIT VOLUME DECREASED 1.9 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $215 AND $235 MILLION​

* ‍FOR 2018, EXPECT UNIT VOLUME GROWTH VERSUS 2017​

* ‍IN 2018, COSTS DUE TO ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARDS UPDATE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $28 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: