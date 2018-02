Feb 20 (Reuters) - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co:

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER SAYS ON FEB 15, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO - AMENDMENT MODIFIED TERMS OF THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 27, 2015

* COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO - AMENDED TERMS OF REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO FEB 15, 2023 Source text (bit.ly/2sKqD3Q) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)