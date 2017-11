Nov 21 (Reuters) - Copart Inc

* Copart reports first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Copart inc - qtrly ‍operating results were adversely affected by abnormal costs of about $35.8 million incurred as a result of Hurricane Harvey​

* Qtrly total service revenues and vehicle sales $419.2 million versus $346 mln