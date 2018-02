BRIEF-Copart Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.43

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Copart Inc:

* COPART REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q2 REVENUE $459.1 MILLION, UP 31.3 PERCENT

* COPART - ‍ OPERATING RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY $36.5 MILLION ABNORMAL COSTS INCURRED DUE TO HURRICANE HARVEY​

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $428.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S