Sept 19 (Reuters) - Copart Inc:

* Copart reports fourth quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.30

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $378.6 million, up 13.8 percent

* Qtrly ‍non-GAAP earnings per share $0.35​

* Says ‍results for three months ended July 31, 2017 include an impairment charge of $19.4 million​

* Q4 revenue view $357.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S