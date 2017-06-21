FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月21日 / 下午5点57分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills

* Brazil's Copersucar has not seen changes on sugar/ethanol production mix; says sugar still gives better returns

* Copersucar says sugar futures fall caused by expectations of large 2017/18 northern hemisphere sugar crop

* Copersucar says sugar trading JV Alvean could grow 4 or 5 percent more in volumes in the 2017/18 crop year

* Copersucar says U.S.-based subsidiary Eco-Energy trying to attract new ethanol suppliers to grow volumes

* Copersucar says there is risk of Brazil center-south mills not being able to crush all available cane this year due to excessive rains Further coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below