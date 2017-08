BRIEF-Copper Mountain Mining Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$‍0.03​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* Copper Mountain Mining announces Q2 financial 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share C$0.05

* "Remain bullish on global copper markets and with production on target we are well positioned to benefit from upswing in copper price​"

* Qtrly ‍revenues C$67.1 million versus C$62.6 million; qtrly copper produced 17.2 million lbs versus 21.2 million lbs

* Qtrly gold produced 5,900 oz versus 7,980 oz; qtrly silver produced 63,200 oz versus 74,600 oz​

* ‍2017 guidance remains unchanged at production of 75 million - 85 million lbs copper plus precious metal credits​

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$‍0.03​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: