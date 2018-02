Feb 20 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - QTRLY REVENUES C$85.7 MILLION VERSUS C$84.5 MLN‍​

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING - IN 2017,SHIPPED & SOLD 73.9 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER,23,800 OUNCES OF GOLD,264,800 OUNCES OF SILVER‍​ FROM COPPER MOUNTAIN MINE