Jan 9 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp:

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2017 WAS 88.3 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER EQUIVALENT

* COPPER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 2017

* COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORP - ‍PRODUCTION DURING Q4 TOTALED 22.3 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER EQUIVALENT, 5,200 OUNCES OF GOLD, AND 70,400 OUNCES OF SILVER​