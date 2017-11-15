BRIEF-Copper One announces the settlement of litigation with Quebec government

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper One Inc-

* Copper One announces the settlement of litigation with the Quebec government over the Riviere Dore project

* Copper One - ‍reports on Nov 15, co & Québec government entered into settlement agreement which facilitates end to cos’ participation in Rivière Doré project​

* Copper One Inc - ‍pursuant to settlement agreement, Copper One has agreed to assignment of all mining claims comprising Rivière Doré project to Soquem​

* Copper One Inc - ‍Québec government agreed to pay $8 million in cash to co in consideration for, amounts invested in exploration works on project by co