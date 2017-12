Dec 14 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATES “RESOLVE-1” PHASE 3 STUDY IN SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS

* CORBUS PHARMA - “EXPECT TO CONCLUDE DOSING IN PHASE 3 STUDY BY END OF 2019, POTENTIALLY POSITIONING CORBUS FOR NDA FILING BY MID-2020” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: