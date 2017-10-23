FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Core Laboratories qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 mln vs $143.5 mln
2017年10月23日 / 晚上9点49分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Core Laboratories qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 mln vs $143.5 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:

* Core Laboratories NV qtrly ‍revenue $166.2 million versus $143.5 million

* Core Laboratories NV - qtrly earnings per share $0.48‍​

* Core Laboratories NV - ‍eps for q4 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.58​

* Core Laboratories NV sees Q4 2017 revenue of approximately $171.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $171.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $161.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2zKLN0Z) Further company coverage:

