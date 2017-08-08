FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​
2017年8月8日 / 中午12点01分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - ‍q2 sales of $3.8 billion, a 3.1% increase​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - ‍guidance for 2017 revised​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.15​

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Core-Mark holding company inc - ‍capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - ‍estimates 2017 net sales in range of approximately $15.6 billion to $15.8 billion​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share are estimated to be between $0.96 to $1.03​

* Core-Mark holding company inc - 2017 ‍diluted earnings per share are estimated to be $1.20 to $1.27​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hEZ7z8) Further company coverage:

